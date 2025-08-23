SINGAPORE, Aug 23 — Several e-mail addresses of Temasek Polytechnic (TP) students here have reportedly been compromised and used by scammers to demand fake tuition fee payments.

According to Singapore-based The Straits Times, the island-state’s police said there were at least 16 cases reported in August, with victims losing at least S$38,000 (approximately RM124,600).

One scam e-mail reportedly claimed students owed S$2,850 in unpaid fees and threatened litigation if they failed to pay, while instructing them to transfer money to a DBS bank account.

“Once your situation has been regularised, you will receive your result within 2 to 3 days after receipt of your payment. It will therefore not be necessary to contact us again,” the scam e-mail added.

According to the The Straits Times report, TP student Ms Afiqah, 21, said she realised an e-mail was suspicious when she saw it had been sent from another student’s account and later reported it to staff.

TP has reportedly filed a police report and said it conducts regular system reviews and protective measures to keep its community safe.

Singapore's education ministry also reportedly issued an alert to parents and students on Aug 22, advising them to be wary of suspicious messages.

“We advise students and parents to exercise caution when receiving e-mails requesting direct payment, immediate bank transfers, or providing payment links outside official student portals,” a spokesperson was quoted as saying.

A similar scam e-mail using the Institute of Technical Education’s (ITE) logo has also reportedly surfaced, with ITE confirming it has lodged a police report and warned its students not to make any payments.