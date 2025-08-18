SINGAPORE, Aug 18 — Singapore is intensifying enforcement against vaping within its public transport network, with station staff conducting active patrols, the Land Transport Authority said on Monday, reported Xinhua.

Anyone caught vaping will be removed from the premises and reported to the authorities.

For individuals found intoxicated, the police may also be called, the agency said in a Facebook post.

In a separate post on Monday, transport operator SMRT urged the public to report vaping offences to the authorities.

Vaping is illegal in Singapore, and offenders face fines of up to S$2,000 (approximately RM6,585). — Bernama-Xinhua