SINGAPORE, July 14 — A drug developed for the treatment of cancer has showed promise in treating blindness.

According to The Singapore Times, the drug PRL3-zumab was developed by the A*Star Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) and was created as a broad-spectrum anti-cancer drug that could treat not one but multiple types of cancer.

In a Singapore trial of the drug, patients with either wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) or diabetic retinopathy will receive a shot of the medicine intravenously.

Globally, these two conditions are among the most common causes of loss of sight.

How does it work? According to pre-clinical studies published in Nature Communications as PRL3-zumab reduced leakage from damaged blood vessels.

Currently both Wet AMD and diabetic retinopathy are treated with periodic injections into the sclera or white part of the eye periodically to reduce leakage and abnormal growth in blood vessels.

The intravenous method, according to the studies, led to an 86 per cent greater reduction in blood vessel leakage compared to injections.

After being granted approval by Singapore’s Health Sciences Authority on June 16, a safety trial is set to begin by late 2025 with more human trials following to test the drug’s efficacy.