SINGAPORE, July 8 — Brace yourselves, Singapore — McDonald’s is going full-on local this National Day, and they’re bringing the claws out.

From July 10, the fast-food giant is joining forces with chilli crab royalty Jumbo Seafood to unleash the Chilli Crab Sauce Burger — and yes, it’s as saucy as it sounds.

In this first-ever mash-up between the golden arches and Singapore’s chilli crab OG, fans can choose between the Chilli Crab Sauce Chicken Burger or the Chilli Crab Sauce Prawn Burger. Both are served in fluffy brioche buns, topped with fresh lettuce, and smothered in a tangy, savoury-sweet sauce inspired by Jumbo’s award-winning recipe.

Prawn lovers, go wild: the seafood version comes with one or two prawn patties and a generous helping of scrambled egg — like a breakfast-lunch-dinner hybrid that no one asked for but everyone will probably love.

Prefer land over sea? The chicken version stars a crispy, juicy patty, also dripping in that iconic orangey-red sauce we all know and love.

Not enough sauce for you? McDonald’s is offering it à la carte as a dip — just S$1 (RM3.35) to dunk your nuggets, fries, or maybe even your dignity.

And the celebration doesn’t stop there.

McDonald’s is also dropping a line-up of Singapore-style treats: Kampung Drumlets for the spice fiends, an Iced Dinosaur for the Milo-addicted, a Pulut Hitam Pie for the nostalgic, and a Chendol Soft Serve that practically screams “majulah deliciousness”.