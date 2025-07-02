SINGAPORE, July 2 — A Filipino domestic worker here was sentenced to 40 days’ jail for unknowingly helping transfer scam proceeds totalling over S$116,000 (RM383,000) to a Thai bank account.

The helper, Galvez Mary Joe Blanco, 36, pleaded guilty to one charge of transferring S$116,154.51 from her POSB account to a Kasikornbank account in May 2024, Channel News Asia reported.

She carried out the transfer as a favour to another maid, 57-year-old Filipino Maria Luz Suerte Lopez, who had been duped by a man she met on TikTok.

Maria had begun chatting daily with someone calling himself Alex Stillinger, who claimed to be a member of the United States Army and sought her help to receive money from supposed gold investments.

As Maria did not have a bank account, she asked Galvez to use hers, promising her a small token for each transaction.

Between May 15 and May 29 last year, a total of S$118,133 was transferred into Galvez’s account, of which about S$116,000 was forwarded to a Thai account under the name “Saichit Jeremiah”.

Investigators found that S$20,300 of the funds was directly linked to love scams involving two Singaporean women, aged 61 and 70.

The 70-year-old had been tricked into transferring S$108,500, though only a small portion passed through Galvez’s account while the rest went elsewhere.

Galvez was arrested in October 2024 and handed over S$1,151.50 — what she earned from the arrangement — but no other money was recovered.

While the prosecution argued for up to six-and-a-half months’ jail due to her role in facilitating scams, Galvez has appealed her sentence and remains out on bail pending the hearing.