SINGAPORE, June 27 — At least 80,000 new public and private homes are set to be built across more than 10 areas in Singapore over the next 10 to 15 years, according to the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) Draft Master Plan 2025.

The blueprint outlines developments in both city-centre and suburban locations to boost housing supply and bring residents closer to workplaces and public transport links, according to a report published in The Straits Times today.

Up to 5,000 private homes are planned for Newton, while Paterson, near Orchard Road, could see 1,000 new units; both neighbourhoods will be transformed into mixed-use urban centres with integrated transport, retail, and recreational features.

“In Newton, a new Village Square will rise next to the MRT station and food centre, while Monk’s Hill Road will become a park and a green corridor will link to Emerald Hill,” said URA.

Paterson’s makeover will include a new integrated development above Orchard MRT station, incorporating the former Institute of Education site.

In the one-north precinct, the Dover-Medway area may house 6,000 public and private units in its first phase, while Mediapolis could add 5,000 private homes; both are intended to accommodate workers in the tech and biomedical sectors nearby.

URA said Dover-Medway’s redevelopment would consider existing leases and operations, with advance notice provided to affected parties; the Dover campus of the Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) will not be impacted.

Kranji’s former racecourse will be turned into a housing estate with around 14,000 new homes, located near the Kranji Nature Corridor and other green and blue spaces.

Sembawang Shipyard and Paya Lebar Air Base (PLAB) are also being studied for future housing; the shipyard site, due to close in 2028, could be redeveloped into a waterfront district, while PLAB’s relocation from 2030 will free up 800ha for a new eastern town.

The new PLAB town will be linked to areas like Defu via green and blue networks, and heritage features such as old runway sections will be preserved and repurposed.

Additional central sites identified earlier, such as Pearl’s Hill, Marina South, Bukit Timah Turf City, Mount Pleasant, and the former Keppel Golf Course, are also in the pipeline for housing developments.