SINGAPORE, June 18 — A 53-year-old man died after the car he was driving skidded and crashed into a tree along Paya Lebar Road on Monday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and police said they were alerted to the accident at about 12.05pm.

According to The Straits Times, the crash happened in the direction of Upper Paya Lebar Road.

“The man was taken unconscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he later died,” the authorities said in a joint statement.

Photos shared with citizen journalism site Stomp showed a black car partially mounted on the left road verge in front of a tree.

The car’s front bumper and passenger-side door were heavily damaged and its licence plate had come off.

SCDF officers were seen attending to a person lying on the ground.

Police investigations are ongoing.