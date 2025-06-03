SINGAPORE, June 3 — The father of the teenage girl sexually exploited by former actor Ian Fang has voiced his anger over the 40-month prison sentence handed to the 35-year-old, which did not include caning.

“Mark him for life. He marked my daughter for life,” the father said. “Let the guy learn. Every time he takes off his clothes, people should see what he did.”

Fang pleaded guilty in May to three counts of sexually penetrating a minor in 2024, when the victim was just 15, according to a report in Channel News Asia.

The court has protected her identity, along with her family’s.

According to the father, Fang manipulated his daughter, using his fame and position as an acting teacher to gain her trust.

“He abused his power,” the father said. “At that age, she was naive. He took advantage of that.”

The offences occurred at Fang’s home, a quarantine hotel, and a hospital.

On nearly all nine occasions, no protection was used, leading to the girl contracting a sexually transmitted infection.

Fang had befriended the girl’s parents, even calling the father “bro” while secretly engaging in a sexual relationship with their daughter.

“He played his acting role so well. Speechless. Really, give him an Oscar,” the father said.

The truth only emerged when the girl sought treatment for her infection.

Even then, she hesitated to reveal Fang’s involvement until pressured by her mother.

After a police report was filed in August 2024, Fang repeatedly harassed the victim with late-night calls, sometimes playing love songs or pretending to cry.

The family intends to sue Fang for emotional and psychological damages.

Their lawyer, Richard Siaw, confirmed civil proceedings would be pursued for harms beyond the criminal sentence.

The father stressed they are not after money.

“Every cent will go to charity. But I want him to learn his lesson—since there was no caning.”

Once a trusting family, they now monitor their daughter’s movements closely.

“We gave her 100 per cent trust,” the father said.

“Now, we’re just trying to make her happy again.”

Fang’s lawyer declined to comment on the civil case.