SINGAPORE, May 21 — A 27-year-old Singaporean has admitted to multiple offences involving a teenage victim and others, including extortion, cheating, and making obscene films.

Channel News Asia (CNA) reported that Marc Justine Landrio Chandramohan pleaded guilty today to seven charges.

These include communicating for the purpose of obtaining commercial sex, extortion, and abetting the distribution of obscene images.

Nine additional charges will be considered during sentencing next month.

Court documents state Chandramohan met the 16-year-old victim on Instagram in 2021 and proposed a financial arrangement in exchange for sexual favours.

The victim initially agreed but later tried to end the arrangement and blocked contact.

Despite this, Chandramohan continued to contact the victim, demanding repayment of money and threatening legal action.

Under this pressure, the victim complied with some of his demands.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Adelle Tai and Melissa Heng described Chandramohan’s behaviour as exploitative.

“His exploitation of the first victim is particularly egregious, as he mined her for both money and sexual gratification. He concocted a story about taking legal action against the first victim and tapped on her fear of being embroiled in legal troubles,” they reportedly said.

Investigations also revealed that Chandramohan recorded videos of two other women during sexual acts without their consent. These were recovered from his phone during police inquiries.

Chandramohan was additionally involved in a separate offence concerning unauthorised transfers of funds through a bank account he controlled.

He will be sentenced on June 2.

The identities of all victims are protected under court order.