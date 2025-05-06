SINGAPORE, May 6 – Singapore Ministers Ong Ye Kung and Chee Hong Tat have clarified that they had no personal connection with Su Haijin, a known member of a Fujian gang, after photos surfaced showing them at the same dinners as him.

In a joint statement released by their press secretaries, the ministers said they attended the gatherings at the invitation of a friend and were unaware that Su would be present.

“As ministers, they meet a diverse range of people at various events and gatherings,” the statement read.

It added that Ong recalled encountering Su again at a separate dinner months later.

Ong Ye Kung is serves as the Singapore health minister, while Chee Hong Tat is transport minister and second finance minister.

The statement stressed that the ministers had no dealings or contact with Su before or after those dinners.

The statement added that the PAP government upholds a high standard of integrity, and the ministers are determined to uphold this although they may inadvertently come into contact with people who are later established to be unsavoury.

Su, a Cypriot national, was among 10 foreigners arrested in a S$3 billion (RM9.8 billion) money laundering case on August 15, 2023.

He was sentenced to 14 months’ jail in April 2024, after admitting to one charge of resisting arrest and two money laundering charges. Another 11 charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Photos of Ong and Chee with Su were posted on the Instagram account of former Reform Party president Charles Yeo.