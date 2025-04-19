SINGAPORE, April 19 — Three Malaysian men, aged between 28 and 47, were arrested by the Singapore Police Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday for illegally entering waters off Pulau Sarimbun.

According to the police, PCG officers were patrolling the area at about 2.05 pm on Friday when they spotted an unidentified sampan. Upon approach, the vessel sped off towards Malaysia, prompting a pursuit by the PCG.

“During the pursuit, the sampan made dangerous manoeuvres and collided with the PCG vessel twice before it was stopped.

“Two men from the sampan fell overboard during the manoeuvres but managed to climb back onto the sampan subsequently,” police said in a statement on Saturday.

A PCG officer sustained minor injuries during the pursuit.

The 28-year-old boatman is also being investigated for additional offences of rash navigation and failing to comply with a lawful order to stop.

The vessel has been seized. Police investigations are ongoing. — Bernama