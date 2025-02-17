SINGAPORE, Feb 17 — Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh was sentenced on Monday (Feb 17) to the maximum fine of S$7,000 (RM23,000) for each of his two charges of lying to parliament.

Singh, 48, was found guilty of providing false testimony to a parliamentary committee investigating the conduct of former WP MP Raeesah Khan, who had admitted to fabricating a story about accompanying a sexual assault victim to the police station, according to Channel News Asia in a report published today.

The judge stated that he accepted Ms Khan’s account of events — that Singh told her to “take to the grave” the lie she had told parliament.

“The court must send a message on the importance of giving truthful information when under oath,” the judge said in sentencing.