SINGAPORE, Dec 27 — The 2025 Singapore Budget Statement will be tabled in Parliament on Feb 18 by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

It will be broadcast ‘live’ on television and radio.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) said that the full statement will be published on the Singapore Budget website (www.singaporebudget.gov.sg) after it is delivered.

Real-time updates of key Budget announcements will be available on the MOF’s Facebook page and X account.

This will be a very important budget for Wong, marking his first as prime minister since assuming office in May, and especially significant with the next General Election that must be held by November 2025.

In a press conference last month, Wong stated that the government is focusing on several broad themes for Budget 2025.

These include economic strategies; opportunities, skills upgrading, and jobs for workers; better income for everyone; and strengthening the sense of solidarity and unity, especially as the country marks its 60th year of independence (SG60) next year.

The MOF is currently conducting public consultations on Budget 2025 through various channels until Jan 12, 2025.

Singapore’s Budget is prepared annually, aligning with the financial year that starts on April 1 of one calendar year and concludes on March 31 of the following year. — Bernama