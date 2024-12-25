SINGAPORE, Dec 25 — Two teenagers have reportedly been arrested over a prank which affected at least two cars in Queenstown here.

Singapore’s CNA reported that the police yesterday confirmed two boys aged 15 and 16 were arrested after a report was lodged on Monday.

“The case is classified as [one involving a] rash act with common intention and investigations are ongoing,” a police spokesman was quoted saying.

The prank had involved three bicycles placed in a row across Commonwealth Avenue in the early hours of Friday last week, each of them occupying one of three lanes on the road.

Facebook page ROADS.sg had cited a tip-off from user Geraldine Lim saying the prank was observed in front of a bus stop near Queens Condominium.

Lim wrote that the prank had caused a private-hire vehicle (PHV) to jam on his brakes, causing his passenger to spill some takeaway food.

The driver had then moved two of the bicycles off the road, but a taxi had slammed into the last one.

“The taxi driver drove off without stopping to check what did he hit, probably in shock. This is one of the hazards PHV drivers have to deal with on the road everyday,” Lim wrote.