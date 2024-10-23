KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 23 — Global burnout levels are on the rise, with online searches for ‘burnout signs and symptoms’ up 50 per cent worldwide in 2024, according to research by workspace solutions provider Instant Offices.

The study, which analysed Google search data from 30 countries across the world, found that London, Melbourne, and Singapore recorded the highest burnout sentiment, as measured by searches related to mental exhaustion, work-related stress, and burnout recovery.

In Singapore, nearly half of the workforce (47 per cent) reports feeling physically or mentally drained at the end of the workday, with many struggling to find motivation at work.

The culture of overwork is also taking its toll on workers in New York, where 57 per cent of employees report negative impacts of work stress, including emotional exhaustion and decreased productivity.

The top 10 countries googling burnout-related terms are:

London - 2,240 searches per month

Melbourne - 1,040

Singapore - 950

New York - 880

Sydney - 870

Toronto - 710

Montreal - 540

Amsterdam - 520

Los Angeles - 460

Berlin - 420

The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines burnout as an “occupational phenomenon” caused by prolonged workplace stress. Symptoms include energy depletion, cynicism, and reduced professional efficiency.

Common causes include heavy workloads, unpaid overtime, and job insecurity.

In the UK, 54 per cent of workers identified excessive workloads as their main source of stress, followed by unpaid overtime (45 per cent), workplace isolation (42 per cent), and concerns about job security (40 per cent).

Experts suggest that addressing burnout requires a multifaceted approach, including improving physical health, setting work-life boundaries, and seeking professional support.

In particular, flexible work arrangements—such as hybrid or home-based working—have been shown to significantly reduce burnout risk.

