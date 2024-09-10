SINGAPORE, Sept 10 — A 34-year-old Malaysian man suspected of trafficking drugs have been arrested in Singapore, after more than five kilogrammes of drugs with its value estimated S$305,000 (S$1=RM3.33) were found in a car that he was driving.

The republic’s (CNB) said the man was arrested in the vicinity of Chin Swee Road during an operation on Monday night.

“A search of the car the man was driving saw the recovery of about 264g of ‘Ice’, 1.88kg of heroin and 3.14kg of cannabis. The drugs seized in this operation can feed the addiction of about 1,500 abusers for a week,” CNB said in a statement, Tuesday.

Investigations into the drug related activities of the arrested suspect are ongoing.

Under Singapore’s law, those found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine) or 250g of methamphetamine or 500g of cannabis, may face the mandatory death penalty. — Bernama





