SINGAPORE, April 5 — Singapore’s signature Marina Bay Sands (MBS) will start a full-scale expansion project by July 2025 with targeted completion by July 2029, according to an announcement issued by the integrated resort today, reported Xinhua.

The expansion features a hotel tower with a sunroof, a 15,000-seat entertainment arena, additional convention space, as well as new food and nightlife offerings.

The project is designed by Safdie Architects, the designing company for existing MBS buildings. — Bernama-Xinhua

