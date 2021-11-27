Covid-19: 1,090 new cases and three more deaths in Singapore; weekly infection growth rate at 0.74

Singapore has registered a total of 259,875 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year. ― Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 27 — Singapore yesterday (November 26) recorded 1,090 new cases of Covid-19 and three more deaths due to complications from the disease.

The daily case count is lower than the 1,275 reported on Thursday and also the lowest since Sept 20, where there were 917 reported cases.

In its nightly update on the coronavirus situation, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said that there were 33 patients who were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care units (ICUs) to prevent further deterioration. This is a rise from the 31 reported the day before.

In addition, there were 52 patients who were critically ill and intubated in ICUs — three fewer than on Thursday.

The number of patients who require oxygen support rose from 206 on Thursday to 214 yesterday.

In total, there are 439 ICU beds, of which 238 are now occupied — 85 by Covid-19 patients.

The overall ICU utilisation rate stands at 54.2 per cent, down from 56.8 per cent on Thursday.

MoH stressed that people aged 60 and above continue to be more adversely affected by Covid-19, especially if they are not vaccinated.

Among the new infections recorded on Friday, 1,064 were in the community, 22 were residents of migrant worker dormitories and the remaining four were imported.

There were 185 people aged 60 and older among the community cases.

The ratio of community cases in the past week, compared with the week before, stood at 0.74 — a rise from the ratio of 0.72 reported on Thursday.

This is the 14th day in a row that the week-on-week infection ratio rate has been below 1.0.

The three patients who died were aged between 69 and 83.

“All of them had various underlying medical conditions,” MOH said.

In total, 684 people have died of Covid-19 complications here.

Singapore has registered a total of 259,875 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic last year.

Local situation

A total of 2,233 recovered patients were discharged yesterday, including 301 aged 60 and above.

There are still, however, 1,233 patients who remain hospitalised — a drop from the 1,251 on Wednesday.

Over the last 28 days, the proportion of local coronavirus cases who had mild or no symptoms was 98.7 per cent, MoH said. During the same period:

― 0.8 per cent of patients needed oxygen aid

― 0.1 per cent were unstable and under close monitoring in intensive care

― 0.1 per cent were critically ill and intubated in ICUs

― 0.2 per cent died

Clusters under monitoring

Among the large Covid-19 clusters that are being closely monitored by the ministry, five had new cases — two more than on Thursday.

A total of four 12 infections were added to these five large clusters.

Vaccinations

MoH said that as of November 25, 94 per cent of the eligible population — those aged 12 and above — have been fully vaccinated.

Among the total population, 85 per cent have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and 86 per cent have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

MoH added that 24 per cent of the total population have received their vaccine boosters.

In the past seven days:

― The number of fully vaccinated patients who were critically ill in ICU was at 0.5 per 100,000 people and for non-fully vaccinated patients, it was 4.5

― The number of fully vaccinated patients who died was 0.02 per 100,000 people and for non-fully vaccinated patients, it was 0.5

― For fully vaccinated patients aged 60 and above, the number who were critically ill under intensive care was 1.6 and for those not fully vaccinated, it was 41.8

― The number of fully vaccinated patients aged 60 and older who died was 0.1 and for those not fully vaccinated, it was 5.5 ― TODAY