Man in Singapore jailed 11 weeks for uploading video on porn site of himself having sex with ex-girlfriend

After they ended their relationship, a man's ex-girlfriend asked him to delete all their intimate videos but he missed out on some. — ETX Studio pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 — Four years after he broke up with his ex-girlfriend, a man found their sex videos that he thought he had deleted from an old laptop.

In what his lawyer described as a “momentary lapse of judgement”, he uploaded one of the clips onto a pornographic site.

For that, he now has to serve jail time for 11 weeks.

He pleaded guilty on Thursday (Nov 18) to one count of intentionally distributing a recording with explicit content and one count of possessing 692 obscene films on his devices.

Another count of distributing obscene materials was taken into consideration during sentencing.

He cannot be named due to a court order protecting the identity of his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend.

The court heard on Thursday that they were in a relationship between 2013 and 2016, and that the sex videos were recorded with her consent.

Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Kenny Yang said that after they ended their relationship, his ex-girlfriend asked him to delete all their intimate videos.

In February last year, however, the man found out that he had missed out on deleting some of them when he turned on his old laptop at home.

A month later, he uploaded a video of the two of them having sex on a pornography website.

That video, which had his ex-girlfriend’s face visible in some parts, was viewed some 3,000 times.

In April, his ex-girlfriend chanced upon the video as she was surfing the internet and noticed that it was uploaded by an account that shared the same username her ex-boyfriend used for most of his social media accounts.

She then reported the matter to the police, who seized the man’s laptop, handphone and portable hard drive.

Investigators found a total of 692 obscene videos in his devices, some of which he had recorded and others downloaded online or sent to him by others.

Asking for 13 to 18 weeks’ jail, DPP Yang said that the man’s act reflected a breach of trust.

Defence lawyer Raphael Louis said that his client had not meant any malice when he published the video, adding that after the couple broke up, he had honestly thought that he deleted everything.

“My client did wrong, there is no excuse for what he did,” Louis from law firm Ray Louis Law said. “He is remorseful, he regrets his decision. When he first came to see me, he had no intention to claim trial.”

His client has since apologised to his ex-girlfriend and has made restitution, the lawyer said without elaborating on what was owed to the woman.

For intentionally distributing an intimate recording, the man could have been jailed up to five years, fined, caned or punished with any combination of the three.

For possessing an obscene film, he could have been jailed up to six months or fined up to S$20,000, or both. — TODAY