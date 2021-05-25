Singapore MoH extends free Covid-19 test to more visitors who have been to Jem or Westgate malls on other dates

A food delivery rider is seen loading packed food into the thermal delivery bag at Westgate shopping mall on May 17, 2021. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 25 — Shoppers who have been to Jem or Westgate malls in Jurong East on May 15 to 22 are advised by the Ministry of Health (MoH) to get tested for the coronavirus.

The test, which is free, was previously offered to those who were at the malls from May 10 to 14. The two malls are next to each other, a short walk from Jurong East MRT Station.

MoH said that the extension is “in view of additional cases detected”.

In its update on the coronavirus situation on Monday (May 24), the ministry said that its findings suggest a cleaner who works at Park Avenue Rochester may have been the source of infection of the Jem and Westgate cluster because she had been at Westgate mall on May 6.

Park Avenue Rochester hotel located along North Buona Vista Road is a dedicated facility for people serving their stay-home notice.

The cleaner, who was fully vaccinated, tested positive for Covid-19 on May 7.

MoH said that whole genome sequencing and phylogenetic analysis conducted by the National Public Health Laboratory have revealed that some of the visitors to Jem and Westgate malls have similar sequences to the woman.

“Further investigations into the mode of transmission are ongoing.”

The expansion of testing operations was announced after six more cases have been linked to the cluster yesterday. This brings the tally there to 50. It is the second largest Covid-19 community cluster in Singapore after the Changi Airport cluster.

MoH said that visitors who have been to the mall during the specific dates are encouraged to visit a regional screening centre or Swab and Send Home Public Health Preparedness Clinic for a free Covid-19 test if they feel unwell.

Those who have been to the malls since May 10 are also advised to monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

Jem and Westgate are closed to the public for two weeks starting from May 23 to break any potential chain of transmission of Covid-19 linked to these two places. The malls will reopen on June 6 after deep cleaning of the premises. ― TODAY