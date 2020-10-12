Singapore reports four new Covid-19 infections, lowest number since March 4

Singapore reported four new Covid-19 infections on October 12, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 12 — Singapore reported four new Covid-19 infections today, the lowest number since March 4, when there were two cases.

In a press release, the Health Ministry (MOH) said there were two locally transmitted cases, one in the community and the other residing in a dormitory.

There are also two imported cases who had all been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 57,880.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH added. — TODAY