Singapore vehicle COE prices close mostly higher in latest bidding

Singapore's Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices close mostly higher at the end of the latest bidding August 19, 2020. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Aug 20 — Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed mostly higher at the end of the latest bidding exercise yesterday.

Premiums for small cars (up to 1,600cc & 97kW) went up by 8.21 per cent to S$35,710 (RM109,391).

Large cars (above 1,600cc or 97kW) saw premiums go up from S$37,102 in the previous bidding exercise to S$38,802.

For goods vehicles and buses, COE prices went up by 3.76 per cent to S$25,006.

In the motorcycle category, premiums went down to S$7,432, compared to S$7,701 in the previous bidding exercise.

And in the open category, which can be used for any types of vehicles, premiums went up by 4.41 per cent to S$38,110.

Numbers at a glance

Cat A (Cars up to 1,600cc & 97kW): S$35,710 (up from S$33,000)

Cat B (Cars above 1,600cc or 97kW): S$38,802 (up from S$37,102)

Cat C (Goods vehicles and buses): S$25,006 (up from S$24,100)

Cat D (Motorcycles): S$7,432 (down from S$7,701)

Cat E (Open category): S$38,110 (up from S$36,502) — TODAY