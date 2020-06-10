Woman in viral video charged with spitting, threatening KFC employee

In a video circulating online, a female customer was filmed hurling verbal abuse at a KFC staff member. She was then seen spitting at the employee before walking off. — Social media picture via TODAY

SINGAPORE, June 10 — A 42-year-old woman, who was caught in an online viral video spitting at a KFC employee in April, was charged in court today with harassing and using criminal force on the other woman.

Lin Si Ting is accused of telling the fast food chain service staff: “Wait for you to die, wait for your whole family to die.”

During the incident on April 22, which happened at the KFC outlet in Nex shopping centre in Serangoon, the Singaporean then allegedly spat twice at the employee, court documents showed.

At the time, circuit breaker measures to stem the spread of Covid-19 cases in Singapore were in force.

Lin was arrested two days after the incident.

Upon her arrest, the police had said then that Lin and the employee argued after she was told to wait for her order.

When police arrived at the scene, she had already left.

KFC Singapore then lodged a police report and Lin’s identity was later established through follow-up investigations.

Today, Lin told the court that she intends to claim trial to her charges and does not intend to hire a lawyer. She is scheduled to return to court on July 1 for a pre-trial conference.

If convicted of using criminal force, Lin could be jailed up to three months, fined up to S$1,500 (RM4,614) or both.

If convicted of causing alarm under the Protection from Harassment Act, she could be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$5,000 or both.

Those who violate Covid-19 laws and regulations can be jailed up to six months, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

The police said in a news release yesterday that they “take a serious view of such abusive and irresponsible behaviour, especially in the current Covid-19 situation”.

“Everyone needs to play their part by being socially responsible, observing good personal hygiene, and being considerate to others, especially to service staff who continue to serve the public to the best of their efforts during this difficult period,” the police added. — TODAY