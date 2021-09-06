Hong Kong actor Stephen Chow demands Miss Hong Kong 2021 contestant remove photos online taken on his yacht

Chow issued a legal letter demanding Cheung (pic) to remove her photos taken on his yacht from her social media. — Picture from Instagram/ u_keik

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Hong Kong comedian Stephen Chow has issued a legal notice demanding Miss Hong Kong 2021 contestant Ukei Cheung to remove photos taken on his yacht from her social media.

Today reported that the 59-year-old threatened to sue the 17-year-old if she fails to comply, and claim all legal fees and expenses from her.

Chow was rumoured to be dating Cheung in August after they were spotted boarding the same yacht to party and play water sports.

The 42-year age gap led the media to term their relationship as between a “grandfather-granddaughter”.

Chow’s assistant refuted the reports clarifying that “there was a large group of people” on the boat with them that day and that Chow and Cheung “hardly know each other”.

The actor had prohibited guests from taking photos on the yacht during the trip and they had agreed to it.

The dating rumours surfaced after Cheung’s photos on the yacht went viral.

Jayne Stars reported that Chow decided to issue the legal letter as “someone was using the opportunity to self-promote”.

A check by Malay Mail on Cheung’s Instagram account @u_keik reveals she has yet to remove the photos.