JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 13 — The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) rescued 34 victims trapped in the flash floods at Umiku Sayang Kindergarten and Childcare Centre in Kampung Mohd Amin here yesterday afternoon.

Operations Commander, Senior Fire Officer II KUP Zakaria Mohamed said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 4.26pm, before a Fire Rescue Tender engine, with a crew of nine members, from Larkin Fire and Rescue Station was dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival of the Operations Response Team (PKO), it was confirmed that there were 34 victims trapped in the premises, comprising 18 infants, 10 children, five teachers and a cook.

“The PKO then acted to evacuate the victims using rescue boats, assisted by four members of the Royal Malaysian Police,” he said in a statement last night.

Meanwhile, Senior Fire Officer I Wan Nor Afandi Wan Yusoff from the Kempas Fire and Rescue Station, in a separate statement, said his team rescued a five-month-old baby girl who was also trapped due to floods at her caregiver’s house in Kampung Pasir here.

The baby in question was then handed over to the victim’s mother. — Bernama