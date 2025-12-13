SHAH ALAM, Dec 13 — Preparations for Christmas on December 25 are gaining momentum, with several shopping centres thronged by visitors buying decorations, gifts, and festive supplies.

A Bernama survey found that most families are opting for modest preparations due to the rising prices of goods and the cost of living, but they still want to maintain a cheerful atmosphere to celebrate the special occasion with their loved ones.

For private sector employee, Patricia Samuel, 62, the current increase in the price of goods has led her and her family to spend wisely.

She said that besides decorative items, the cost of food preparation has also increased, including the basic ingredients for making cookies and cakes.

“Everything is expensive now, and I myself am afraid to look at the prices because, for decorations, I have no choice but to buy some new items, but I am still using most of the old decorations that were well-kept from last year.

“Although the price of goods has increased, we still need to spend moderately because Christmas still needs to be celebrated. Previously, decorative items bought online from China were much cheaper, but now the price has increased between 10 to 15 per cent,” she told Bernama today.

Patricia said that despite the increasingly challenging economic climate, the mother of three is still making various preparations to celebrate the festival with her loved ones.

She said the spirit of Christmas must be continued because the tradition is a connection that unites the family, besides celebrating togetherness and love.

Meanwhile, for teacher Riana Alex, 26, who is currently working in Scotland, early planning is very important to ensure smooth Christmas preparations, especially when it involves large expenses.

Sharing her feelings this year, Riana said the distance from her family makes returning home something she looks forward to very much, especially to meet family members.

“To make sure everything is sufficient, we start saving money as early as May or June every year. This is because the Christmas celebration does involve large expenses, so we try to save and not overspend throughout the year.

“The spirit of togetherness with the family is a source of strength and comfort for my longing, making me always excited to return to Malaysia every Christmas,” she said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama