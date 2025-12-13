KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Offering stylish alternatives that rival brand-new items, bundle shops (secondhand, or thrift) have seen a surge in popularity.

In recent years, these second-hand outlets have multiplied across Malaysia, attracting shoppers eager to look good without overspending.

At the 2nd Street Bundle Shop in SS15, an employee noted that almost daily, teenagers and young adults stop by not just to browse but to purchase.

The trend is similarly strong at JBR Bundle, which has seen more branches opened nationwide through the years and continues drawing customers from all over the country in search of unique pieces.

It’s clear that bundle shops have reshaped how Malaysians view second-hand goods—turning thrifting from a budget-friendly habit into a lifestyle trend.

But as these shops surge in popularity, another question arises — is this growth affecting the survival of charity shops, which rely on donated goods to fund social causes?

A man browses items at the 2nd Street Bundle Shop in Bandar Utama. — Photo via Yusof Mat Isa

You might have come across online posts about charity outlets shutting down in other countries, or heard from a friend that some outlets in Malaysia have faced a similar situation—so how true is this, you might ask?

To find out, Malay Mail spoke with a local charity shop operators and employees, and discovered that this concern may not reflect the reality on the ground.

Views from charity shop operators and employees

Tina Chong, 65, who oversees five charity shops (Bless Shops) in Kuala Lumpur, is confident that the rise of bundle shops has not threatened the role or sustainability of charity shops and says she has not heard of any closures thus far.

When asked whether any of her outlets have shown signs of struggling, she said this has not happened, as donors and shoppers continue to support the shops consistently.

“When customers shop with us, they are aware that the money spent goes to help the needy and marginalised,” said Chong.

“It’s spending for a good cause.”

She emphasised that this charitable purpose is what distinguishes charity shops from bundle shops.

Secondhand clothing showcased at Bless Shop (SMCC) in Petaling Jaya. — Photo via Raymond Manuel

It’s evident, as Shallyn Ubong, 55, a worker at one of the Bless Shop outlets in the Klang Valley, stated it has been operating strongly for about a decade.

“People walk in to donate items at least once a week,” she added.

While she hasn’t heard of any charity shops closing, some outlets are facing challenges with purchases, not directly linked to the bundle shop trend.

Instead she suggested that location might play a bigger role, as some shops are situated in low-traffic areas.

Talking to Rajes Wari, 44, an employee at the Petaling Jaya, Bless outlet, she shared that regular donors and buyers continue to support the store.

However, purchasing has become more challenging as time passed, with donating now outweighing buying.

Sanice Kam Ping Ngan, 64, co-founder of Parents Without Partners Berhad (Jumble Station), which has operated for seven years, stated she believes the rise of the bundle shop trend is affecting the survival of charity shops.

She did admit that people still come to donate at the outlet; however, in terms of purchases, she stated, “Looking at the percentage in the last five years at Jumble Station, our sales have been badly affected, by more than 60 to 80 per cent,” she said.

“There are other external factors besides the rise of bundle shops, like during the pandemic.

“Personally, I have never been to a bundle shop before, so I don’t know what they are selling or the prices of the goods they are selling.

“Prices of things do make a difference, so personally, I haven’t been to the bundle shop, so I can’t personally say 100 per cent how it affects the Jumble Station,” she added.

Kam added that charity shops today are struggling, and it’s not just because of the rise of bundle shops—the many charity shops popping up at the same time might also contribute.

“Many NGOs are also coming in with these charity shops and other organisations, which I heard,” she added.

A wide selection of apparel at Bless Shop (SMCC) in Petaling Jaya. — Photo via Raymond Manuel

So, are bundle shops affecting charity shops?

The rise of bundle shops may play a role, but it is not the only factor behind the challenges faced by charity outlets.

Operators in Malaysia have stated that many charity shops continue to function well, supported by regular donations and long-time customers.

There is no indication of widespread closures nationwide.

When asked whether charity shops will still be needed in the next decade, responses varied.

“I can’t comment on this as we cannot predict the future,” said Chong.

Kam, however, believes charity shops will continue to be relevant: “Going in the next 10 years, charity shops, I’m pretty sure, will still be needed in society.

“Closing down 100 per cent, I doubt it, unless people are finding it difficult to run them.”