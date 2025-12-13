BANGKOK, Dec 13 — Seven Malaysian badminton representatives, including world champions Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, powered into the semi-finals of the SEA Games Thailand 2025 in Pathum Thani, yesterday.

Top seeds Aaron-Wooi Yik marched through after overcoming Thailand’s Supak Jumkoh-Kittinupong Kedren 21-16, 21-16 in the quarter-finals at Gymnasium 4, Thammasat University Rangsit Campus.

The 2022 men’s doubles world champions will next face Indonesia’s Leo Rolly Carnando-Bagas Maulana, who defeated Singapore’s Wesley Koh-Kubo Junsuke 21-17, 21-19.

Second seeds Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun also booked their last-four berth with a 21-16, 21-19 win over Thailand’s Peeratchai Sukphun-Pakkapon Teeraratsakul.

They will take on Indonesia’s Sabar Karyaman Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani, who ousted Solomon Jr. Padiz–Julis Villabrille of the Philippines 21-11, 21-17.

In women’s doubles, 2025 World Championships runners-up Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah cruised into the semi-finals, outclassing home favourites Benyapa Aimsaard-Sapsiree Taerattanachai 21-11, 21-14 in 37 minutes.

The world number two pair and top seeds will face Indonesia’s Rachel Allessya Rose-Febi Setianingrum, who fought back to beat Vietnam’s Pham Thi Dieu Ly-Pham Thi Khanh 19-21, 21-13, 21-14.

However, it was a SEA Games to forget for another national duo Go Pei Kee-Teoh Mei Xing as the second seeds suffered a shock defeat to unseeded Indonesian pair Febriana Dwipuji Kusuma-Meilysa Trias Puspitasari, 15-21, 12-21.

Both national mixed doubles pairs - Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei and Hoo Pang Ron-Cheng Su Yin -experienced contrasting fortunes in the quarter-finals.

World champions and top seeds Tang Jie-Ee Wei needed just 34 minutes to dispatch Singapore’s Hee Yong Kai Terry-Jin Yu Jia, 21-12, 21-14.

Pang Ron-Su Yin, however, remained winless in their third meetings with home duo and second seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Supissara Paewsampran, falling 12-21, 15-21.

In men’s singles action, both Leong Jun Hao and Justin Hoh made it to the semi-finals after they downed both Thai players - Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul 21-18, 21-16 and Kantaphon Wangcharoen 21-15, 21-17 - respectively.

Fourth seed Jun Hao will face Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah from Indonesia while Justin is set to play another Indonesian shuttler and second seed Alwi Farhan

Moh. Zaki had successfully sent top seed and former world champions Loh Kean Yew of Singapore packing with 21-19, 21-10 win while Alwi posted a straight set victory over Clarence Villaflor of the Philippines, 21-18, 21-14.

Wong Ling Ching kept Malaysia’s hopes in women’s singles alive after defeating Indonesia’s Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya 21-11, 21-17 and will meet second seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand after the former world champion eased past Christel Rei Fuentespina of the Philippines 21-12, 21-10.

Meanwhile, it was the end of the road for national women’s singles shuttler K. Letshanaa, who suffered her fifth straight defeat to top seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia, losing 18-21, 13-21 in 42 minutes.

SEA Games Thailand 2025 is taking place from Dec 9 to 20 across two provinces namely Bangkok and Chonburi. — Bernama