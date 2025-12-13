SEOUL, Dec 13 — Tiffany Young, a member of Girls’ Generation (SNSD), officially confirmed her relationship with actor Byun Yo-han through a heartfelt post on Instagram.

In her handwritten letter, Tiffany Young addressed her fans directly, stating, “I wanted to personally address today’s news to my fans, so I am writing this letter. I am currently in a sincere relationship with someone, with marriage in mind.”

She described Byun Yo-han as “someone who helps me view the world with positivity and hope”, saying he gave her “stability.”

Likely addressing circulating rumors of a wedding next fall, Tiffany Young clarified, “Although no specific plans have been set yet, if there are any important decisions in the future, I will make sure to inform my fans first. Thank you sincerely for your long-standing support and for always watching over me with warmth.”

The couple reportedly became close after working together on the Disney+ series Uncle Samsik, which premiered in May 2024.

Their agencies have also confirmed that the relationship is serious and that both stars are considering marriage, though no date has been set.

Fans have responded with excitement and support, noting the rarity of such direct communication from celebrities about their personal lives in the K-pop industry.