MELAKA, Dec 13 — Police will summon the individual who circulated a video of a policeman allegedly blocking an ambulance to allow passage for a convoy of foreign investors last Thursday.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said an investigation paper will be opened under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities or services.

“We welcome information from the public if it concerns police misconduct, but we reject any attempts to slander the police.

“We will not compromise. I will personally look into this matter, and we will ensure that those who intentionally defame the police are held accountable,” he said when met after the closing of the Legacy 04 RX-Z X 125ZR Melaka Attack by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) Ayer Keroh Square last night.

Earlier, Dzulkhairi, in a statement, said that the traffic personnel did not obstruct the movement of an ambulance as claimed in the viral video, and that the siren heard in the recording was from the police escorting a delegation of investors from China.

On a separate matter, regarding the three male suspects who were shot dead in Durian Tunggal, Alor Gajah recently, he said investigations revealed that the woman who claimed one of the suspects was her husband had made a false claim.

He said the woman and the suspect were lovers who had lived together for three years, while the suspect’s actual wife resides in Johor.

“The woman has 10 criminal records since 2012, involving vehicle theft, and was arrested in Jasin last July.

“Her father also has 24 past criminal cases. We are still tracking him down as he is wanted for two police reports related to vehicle theft and burglary,” he said. — Bernama