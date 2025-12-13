KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim held discussions with United States President Donald Trump regarding the Cambodia-Thailand conflict.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the matter was discussed during a phone call from Trump, who also raised bilateral relations as well as global issues of mutual interest.

“Regarding the tension on the Cambodia-Thailand border, I explained Malaysia’s role in urging both countries to remain calm and return to the negotiating table through dialogue as well as bilateral and Asean mechanisms.

“Malaysia remains ready to assist efforts to defuse the situation, protect civilians and restore regional stability, in line with the Asean spirit of good neighbourliness,” he said.

The prime minister said that as Asean Chairman, Malaysia would convene a Special Meeting of Asean Foreign Ministers in the near future to assess the situation and support measures to defuse tensions in the region.

“I also express my appreciation for the active engagement of the United States with Asean and the confidence given to Malaysia as the Asean Chairmanship 2025,” said Anwar.

The Cambodia-Thailand border conflict, which has lasted for a century, flared up again in July and led to a five-day military clash.

The two countries then agreed to a ceasefire in Kuala Lumpur on July 24 before signing the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord on October 26, during the 47th Asean Summit witnessed by Anwar as Asean Chairman and Trump.

However, fighting has recently flared up again, causing several deaths and thousands of people to be displaced. — Bernama