NEW YORK, Dec 13 — The Street Fighter live-action movie made a thunderous debut at The Game Awards 2025, unveiling an action-packed trailer that has fans buzzing with excitement.

Packed with iconic characters, flashy fight sequences, and a nostalgic setting, the teaser sets the stage for one of 2026’s most anticipated releases.

The trailer revealed a surprisingly diverse lineup of actors stepping into the shoes of beloved Street Fighter characters.

Noah Centineo stars as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, and Callina Liang as Chun-Li.

Other notable castings include Jason Momoa as Blanka, 50 Cent as Balrog, Cody Rhodes as Guile, and Roman Reigns as Akuma.

The ensemble also features David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Orville Peck as Vega, and Mel Jarnson as Cammy.

The film is set in 1993, following Ryu and Ken as they are recruited into the World Warrior Tournament, a storyline that pays homage to the franchise’s roots while promising cinematic spectacle.

The teaser hints at a mix of martial arts authenticity and over-the-top action, capturing the essence of the game’s larger-than-life battles.

The film is slated to hit theaters on October 16, 2026, giving fans nearly a year to speculate on how faithfully it will adapt the legendary Capcom franchise.

Street Fighter has long been a cornerstone of gaming culture, with its latest installment, Street Fighter 6, released in 2023. This adaptation aims to bridge nostalgia with modern cinematic flair, potentially redeeming the franchise’s rocky history in film.

In short: the trailer promises a wild, action-packed ride that leans into the game’s eccentricity while boasting a cast that blends Hollywood heavyweights with unexpected choices.