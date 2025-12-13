KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Education group Dong Zong has called for greater openness and mutual respect in the debate over recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), warning that framing language policy and education recognition as zero-sum issues risks deepening divisions and undermining national cohesion.

In a statement today, Dong Zong said discussions over the UEC should focus on strengthening Malaysia’s education system rather than pitting the status of Bahasa Melayu against the recognition of alternative qualifications.

“The debate should be approached with openness and mutual respect,” it said, adding that recognition of the UEC “does not come at the expense of the National Language or the Federal Constitution”.

Dong Zong — the United Chinese School Committees’ Association of Malaysia, which represents the boards of management of Chinese independent secondary schools — said it has “never disputed the status of Bahasa Melayu as the National Language” and fully respects its constitutional position.

“Mastery of Bahasa Melayu is the responsibility of every citizen,” it said, stressing that Bahasa Melayu is a compulsory subject in the UEC curriculum at Chinese independent secondary schools.

The group also said it agrees with the government’s condition that students must obtain a credit in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) Bahasa Melayu paper for the UEC to be recognised.

It pointed to consistently strong performance by Chinese independent secondary school students in the subject, noting that the pass rate has exceeded 96 per cent in recent years.

Addressing constitutional concerns, Dong Zong cited Article 152 of the Federal Constitution, noting that while it establishes Malay as the National Language, it also “guarantees the right of citizens to learn, use and teach other languages”.

“Claims that recognition of the UEC is unconstitutional are unfounded and misleading,” it said.

Dong Zong also questioned why the UEC continues to be singled out when other non–Malay-based qualifications are already accepted by public higher education institutions.

“If recognition of the UEC were unconstitutional, why are qualifications such as A-Levels and the International Baccalaureate allowed as entry requirements?” it asked.

The group added that it has long worked with Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka to strengthen the teaching and learning of Bahasa Melayu in Chinese independent secondary schools, alongside efforts to enhance multilingual proficiency to meet national and international needs.

Dong Zong said reducing the issue to a binary choice between protecting Bahasa Melayu and recognising the UEC was counterproductive, and called for a more inclusive approach to education policy.

“Students from different education streams should be allowed to develop their potential at home and abroad, and in turn contribute to Malaysia’s prosperity and social harmony,” it said.