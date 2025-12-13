KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Malaysia has urged Thailand and Cambodia to cease all forms of hostilities and refrain from any further military action, including the deployment of armed troops to the front lines, starting at 10pm tonight Thailand–Cambodia time (11pm Malaysian time).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the appeal was conveyed through separate telephone conversations with Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet, following his discussion with United States President Donald Trump, in view of the ongoing tensions along the border between the two countries.

“To support efforts to de-escalate tensions and enhance transparency, Malaysia has requested the deployment of the Asean Observer Team (AOT), led by Malaysian Chief of Defence Force, General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaafar, to monitor the situation on the ground.

“This mission will also be supported by satellite monitoring provided by the United States Government, commencing at the same time,” he said in a Facebook post today.

According to Anwar, findings from the ground and satellite monitoring will be compiled by the AOT and presented at the Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for December 16.

He said the report would provide an objective overview of the current situation, including the positions of both parties, in the interests of accountability, confidence-building, and the preservation of regional peace and stability.

“Malaysia remains focused on working closely with Asean partners and the international community to ensure that dialogue, restraint and diplomacy continue to be the primary foundations in addressing any regional tensions,” he said. — Bernama