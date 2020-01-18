BTS to showcase new single on CBS’ ‘The Late Late Show’

BTS performs during New Year's Eve celebrations in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York December 31, 2019. — Reuters pic

SEOUL, Jan 18 — K-pop super band BTS will appear on US broadcaster CBS’ The Late Late Show with James Corden later this month to showcase their new single, the band’s management agency said today, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported.

Joining the famous US talk show on January 28 (US time), BTS will stage Black Swan, a track from the bands’ upcoming Map of the Soul: 7 album, according to Big Hit Entertainment.

BTS previously appeared on the show in 2017 and 2018.

The song hit major South Korean and overseas online music streaming services on Friday ahead of the full release of the band’s fourth full-length album on February 21.

Pre-orders for the new album have topped 3.42 million copies in the first week since pre-sales began last week, the biggest pre-order volume ever for a South Korean album. — Bernama