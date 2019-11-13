Chris Pratt science-fiction feature due for release in 2020

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger attend the world premiere of ‘Avengers: Endgame’ at the Los Angeles Convention Centre in Los Angeles, California April 22, 2019. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 13 — First announced in February 2019, Paramount and Skydance Media have declared that The Tomorrow War — formerly known as Ghost Draft — starring Chris Pratt, will reach theatres in time for Christmas 2020. Shooting for the sci-fi thriller, which will also feature another Avengers: Endgame actor, J.K Simmons, and actresses Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Betty Gilpin (GLOW) is now underway.

We will have to wait until 2020 to see Pratt in this latest science-fiction film. Previously developed under the title of Ghost Draft, the project has now been christened The Tomorrow War, as Pratt has just revealed on his Instagram.

The story will focus on a soldier, played by Pratt, mobilised in a battle against alien forces, which will be decisive for the future of humanity. The outcome of the conflict will depend on the soldier’s ability to confront the ghosts of his past.

The forthcoming futuristic film will be based on a screenplay by Zach Dean and directed by Chris McKay of The Lego Batman Movie. In the cast, Strahovski, Gilpin, Simmons and Mary Lynn Rajskub have been announced to play alongside the Avengers star, who will also take on the role of executive producer.

Paramount Studios’ The Tomorrow War, which will be released in the US on December 25, 2020, will be competing for audiences with Universal’s News of the World with Tom Hanks, which is also due out on the same day.

In the run-up to the release of The Tomorrow War, Pratt will be kept busy by work on two franchises in which he stars: Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World. Third episodes for both of these sagas have been announced for 2021. In the meantime, the American actor will feature as a voice in the cast for Onward, a Pixar animation feature due for release March 6, 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews