Connecting thousands of community members with the annual Volunteer Day



Hong Kong Celebrations Blend Local Roots with Grand Rewards



To honor its vibrant history, the "Throwback Causeway Days" installation, opening at Fashion Walk on September 18, invites visitors to explore the district's development over the past decades. The installation highlights the transformation of the Victoria Park-side lifestyle and illustrates the Company's pivotal role in shaping Causeway Bay's retail landscape, featuring Fashion Walk and Hang Lung Centre, all guided by its ethos of "We Do It Well."



From September 1 to 30, the Company's eight malls in Hong Kong will organize the Hang Lung's 65th Anniversary Celebration: Hang Lung Malls Grand Lucky Draw, during which members of hello Hang Lung Malls Reward Program can earn one lucky draw chance for any single electronic purchase of HK$300 or more, with a limit of three chances per day. A total of 6,500 prizes will be awarded.



Mr. Mikael Jaeraas, Senior Director – Retail and Hong Kong Business Operation, said, "In Hong Kong, we are proud to celebrate our 65-year journey by reflecting on our rich history while also looking ahead toward the future. The 'Throwback Causeway Days' campaign is a heartfelt nod to our shared memories and deep roots within the community fabric, inviting everyone to reconnect with a piece of our collective history. At the same time, the Grand Lucky Draw is our way of showing direct, tangible appreciation to our loyal customers with thousands of exciting prizes. It is this blend of authentic connection and rewarding experiences that we believe truly defines our relationship with the city."



Mainland China Unveils 65th Consumer Promotions and Signature Events Across Eight Cities



The anniversary celebrations will extend across 10 premier malls in eight cities across mainland China at an unprecedented scale. Starting in September, a series of major consumer promotions will offer high-value incentives. Members of HOUSE 66, our customer relationship management (CRM) program, can earn extra points based on designated spending amounts and enjoy special privileges and incentives. Customers will have the opportunity to enter lucky draws for a chance to win incredible prizes. In addition to the 65th anniversary promotions, signature events will be launched at Center 66 in Wuxi, Olympia 66 in Dalian, and Heartland 66 in Wuhan to commemorate the anniversary and amplify excitement for consumers. The celebratory spirit will also extend to Hang Lung's office portfolio, engaging tenants with interactive activities and exclusive anniversary gifts.



Mr. Derek Pang, Senior Director – Mainland Business Operation, said, "Across mainland China, we are capturing the incredible energy of the market with a celebration of unprecedented scale. Our 65 unique promotions and events are designed to be spectacles of joy and engagement, creating immersive retail, tapping into the cultural zeitgeist, and offering experiences that our digitally-savvy customers are excited to share. By doing this, we truly live up to our promise of being the 'Pulse of the City.'"



Annual Nationwide Volunteer Day Reinforces Community Commitment



Leveraging the 65th anniversary celebrations, Hang Lung's annual Nationwide Volunteer Day in September will collaborate with local governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and tenants to engage up to 1,400 volunteers in Hong Kong and nine cities across mainland China. The initiative will focus on activities that highlight each city's history and promote the inheritance of intangible cultural heritage. NGO partners of Hang Lung in their respective cities will assist in identifying beneficiaries through their community networks. The company-wide effort is expected to deliver over 7,600 service hours and benefit more than 7,300 community members, thereby strengthening the connections between Hang Lung and the cities in which it operates.





Appendix: Schedule of Key Anniversary Campaigns and Events



Promotional Campaigns in Hong Kong:



Key Campaigns and Events

Malls

Period

Hang Lung's 65th Anniversary Celebration: Hang Lung Malls Grand Lucky Draw





Fashion Walk

Peak Galleria

Grand Plaza

Gala Place

Hollywood Plaza

Kornhill Plaza

Amoy Plaza

Central Properties

September 1 to 30

Throwback Causeway Days





Fashion Walk

September 18 to October 12



Promotional Campaigns in mainland China:



Key Campaigns and Events

Malls

Period

Hang Lung 65th Sales Promotion





Plaza 66, Shanghai

Grand Gateway 66, Shanghai Forum 66, Shenyang

Center 66, Wuxi

Olympia 66, Dalian

Spring City 66, Kunming

Heartland 66, Wuhan

Palace 66, Shenyang

Parc 66, Jinan

Riverside 66, Tianjin

September 4 to October 15

"Shining Olympia"

Olympia 66, Dalian

September 19 to 21

"Take Center Stage"

Center 66, Wuxi

September 19 to 21

ButterBear Debut

Heartland 66, Wuhan

September 27 to October 26



To honor its vibrant history, the "Throwback Causeway Days" installation, opening at Fashion Walk on September 18, invites visitors to explore the district's development over the past decades. The installation highlights the transformation of the Victoria Park-side lifestyle and illustrates the Company's pivotal role in shaping Causeway Bay's retail landscape, featuring Fashion Walk and Hang Lung Centre, all guided by its ethos of "We Do It Well."From September 1 to 30, the Company's eight malls in Hong Kong will organize the Hang Lung's 65Anniversary Celebration: Hang Lung Malls Grand Lucky Draw, during which members of hello Hang Lung Malls Reward Program can earn one lucky draw chance for any single electronic purchase of HK$300 or more, with a limit of three chances per day. A total of 6,500 prizes will be awarded., said, "In Hong Kong, we are proud to celebrate our 65-year journey by reflecting on our rich history while also looking ahead toward the future. The 'Throwback Causeway Days' campaign is a heartfelt nod to our shared memories and deep roots within the community fabric, inviting everyone to reconnect with a piece of our collective history. At the same time, the Grand Lucky Draw is our way of showing direct, tangible appreciation to our loyal customers with thousands of exciting prizes. It is this blend of authentic connection and rewarding experiences that we believe truly defines our relationship with the city."The anniversary celebrations will extend across 10 premier malls in eight cities across mainland China at an unprecedented scale. Starting in September, a series of major consumer promotions will offer high-value incentives. Members of HOUSE 66, our customer relationship management (CRM) program, can earn extra points based on designated spending amounts and enjoy special privileges and incentives. Customers will have the opportunity to enter lucky draws for a chance to win incredible prizes. In addition to the 65anniversary promotions, signature events will be launched at Center 66 in Wuxi, Olympia 66 in Dalian, and Heartland 66 in Wuhan to commemorate the anniversary and amplify excitement for consumers. The celebratory spirit will also extend to Hang Lung's office portfolio, engaging tenants with interactive activities and exclusive anniversary gifts., said, "Across mainland China, we are capturing the incredible energy of the market with a celebration of unprecedented scale. Our 65 unique promotions and events are designed to be spectacles of joy and engagement, creating immersive retail, tapping into the cultural zeitgeist, and offering experiences that our digitally-savvy customers are excited to share. By doing this, we truly live up to our promise of being the 'Pulse of the City.'"Leveraging the 65anniversary celebrations, Hang Lung's annual Nationwide Volunteer Day in September will collaborate with local governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and tenants to engage up to 1,400 volunteers in Hong Kong and nine cities across mainland China. The initiative will focus on activities that highlight each city's history and promote the inheritance of intangible cultural heritage. NGO partners of Hang Lung in their respective cities will assist in identifying beneficiaries through their community networks. The company-wide effort is expected to deliver over 7,600 service hours and benefit more than 7,300 community members, thereby strengthening the connections between Hang Lung and the cities in which it operates.

Hang Lung’s 65th Anniversary Celebration: Hang Lung Malls Grand Lucky Draw

Throwback Causeway Days

Hang Lung 65th Sales Promotion in mainland China

“Shining Olympia” in Olympia 66

The Nationwide Volunteer Day will focus on activities that highlight each city’s history and promote the inheritance of intangible cultural heritage. In Hong Kong, our volunteers will receive training to become guides for the "Throwback Causeway Days" City Walk.

HONG KONG SAR and SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 September 2025 - Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the "Company" or "Hang Lung") announced its kick-off of the 65anniversary celebration month, featuring extensive promotions across Hong Kong and eight cities in mainland China. Together with its annual Nationwide Volunteer Day, the month-long celebration also aims at giving back to the vibrant communities that have been central to Hang Lung's success.Since its founding in Hong Kong on September 13, 1960, Hang Lung has been committed to enriching people's lives. In addition to developing premier properties, the Company has been actively introducing first-to-market brands and experiences to consumers. In the 1990s, Hang Lung expanded its footprint in mainland China. Its mixed-use projects have now become landmarks in the central business districts of eight major cities.Hashtag: #HangLung

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong and Shanghai, the Company manages a portfolio of over 3.5 million square meters of retail, office, residential, and hotel properties across Hong Kong and mainland China.



The Company's diverse portfolio in Hong Kong includes office towers and malls in prime districts, as well as luxury residential developments in prestigious areas. In mainland China, under the signature "66" brand, the Company's mixed-use and retail developments are regarded as premium landmarks, strategically located in the hearts of key cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan, and Hangzhou.



The Company is recognized for pioneering sustainability in the real estate industry, with an MSCI ESG rating of AA and inclusion on CDP "A List" for Climate Change. The Company powers 80% of its operating properties in the Mainland with renewable energy, with a net zero commitment by 2050.



At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.



For more information, please visit https://www.hanglung.com

