HEYTEA Partners with POP MART’s Twinkle Twinkle for First Global Simultaneous Launch





SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 December 2025 - Starting December 22, HEYTEA and POP MART's popular IP Twinkle Twinkle officially launched their global co-branded campaign across HEYTEA stores worldwide. Timed to the Christmas and New Year season, the collaboration is built around the theme "Twinkle Twinkle for Winter." Centered on the warm and comforting Twinkle Twinkle characters, the campaign introduces a multi-dimensional experience featuring custom character designs, co-branded drinks, themed merchandise, themed stores, and the Inspiration Bus pop-up activation.This marks HEYTEA's first globally synchronized co-branded launch. Even before the official rollout, the partnership generated strong attention across social platforms. Spanning Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, as well as more than 100 HEYTEA stores across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and other overseas markets, the collaboration creates a shared winter moment for consumers worldwide.Beyond its festive appeal, the campaign reflects HEYTEA's broader approach to international markets. While character-led collaborations help create seasonal resonance, the brand's long-term focus lies in building meaningful, locally grounded experiences that feel relevant across different cultural contexts.Across overseas markets, HEYTEA has consistently used collaborations and pop-up activations to connect with younger audiences and spark cultural conversation, partnering with creative names across fashion, art, and entertainment. Rather than applying a single formula across regions, the brand selects partners with strong local relevance and designs visually distinctive in-store experiences that translate naturally into social moments.Product innovation remains central to HEYTEA's global expression. Internationally, the brand has introduced more than 20 localized drinks designed around regional taste preferences, while maintaining its emphasis on natural ingredients and modern tea aesthetics. This philosophy is reflected in the Twinkle Twinkle collaboration, which introduces two exclusive seasonal drinks—Tiramisu Milk Tea and Tiramisu Rich Chocolate—released simultaneously worldwide to create moments of warmth and shared experience across markets.The United States continues to play an important role in HEYTEA's overseas presence. Since opening its first U.S. store at the end of 2023, the brand has expanded into multiple major cities and opened its overseas flagship TEA LAB store in New York's Times Square, offering a modern reinterpretation of tea culture in a global urban setting.Hashtag: #HEYTEA

About HEYTEA

Founded in 2012 in Jiangmen, Guangdong, China, HEYTEA is widely recognized as the originator of new-style tea beverages. The brand created the world's first cheese tea using real tea and real milk, setting a new standard for the industry. HEYTEA is committed to using real ingredients, including real tea, real milk, real fruit, and real sugar, while continuously reimagining tea culture through products and experiences that resonate with young consumers. Today, HEYTEA operates around 4,000 stores worldwide, including more than 100 overseas locations across Asia, North America, Europe, and Oceania.