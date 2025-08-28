HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 August 2025 -, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of, was recently honored with an invitation to attend the, hosted by the Embassy of Vietnam in Singapore. The ceremony was held with great solemnity, bringing together a distinguished gathering of leaders from politics, business, and various other fields. The celebration served not only as a moment to reflect on Vietnam's remarkable 80-year journey of nation-building and progress, but also as an opportunity to share the nation's vision and aspirations for continued growth and a stronger presence on the global stageEstablished in 2013 and headquartered in Singapore, Protus Group has been a pioneer in building efficient and sustainable international supply chain solutions, with global transaction volumes surpassing USD 20 billion. In 2024, Protus Group entered a strategic joint venture with Sunwah Group (Hong Kong), marking a new chapter in the exploration and development of modern international supply chain models.Vietnam, a strategic link in Protus Group's global network, has been part of the company's footprint since 2021. To date, Protus has partnered with dozens of enterprises across sectors such as petrochemicals, paper packaging, agricultural processing, medical consumables, non-ferrous metals, and consumer goods. With financial support exceeding USD 30 million, Protus not only provides funding solutions but also helps Vietnamese businesses overcome key bottlenecks, from raw material procurement and credit term support to cross-border settlement and market expansion.Throughout its journey with local partners, Protus has supported business growth and helped upgrade entire industries by fostering market leaders. One example is a major agricultural processor in Kon Tum, which, with Protus's support, overcame challenges like limited raw material access and long payment cycles. As a result, the company achieved a fivefold revenue increase in one year, a strong testament to local industry transformation.At the event, Mr. Gao stated, "We can provide tailored supply chain solutions for Vietnamese enterprises to support industry upgrading and regional economic development. Moreover, we hope to work hand in hand with Vietnam to build and share, jointly embracing greater opportunities in the future."Protus's invitation to the 80th Anniversary of Vietnam's National Day recognized its achievements and reaffirmed its commitment to a long-term partnership with Vietnam. Looking ahead, Protus will continue taking concrete actions to boost Vietnamese enterprises and contribute to regional prosperity.Hashtag: #Protus

