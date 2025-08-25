Honouring Tradition: The Noodle Craft That Started It All

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 August 2025 -From humble Chinatown beginnings to global recognition, Woh Hup has been a cornerstone of Singapore's culinary heritage for nearly nine decades. Established in 1936, the brand's journey began with a dedication to crafting quality noodles before expanding into sauces—most notably the iconic Oyster Sauce—that continue to shape family kitchens across Singapore and beyond.Continuing this 89-year journey of taste and tradition,Woh Hup's accolades include being featured in the National Heritage Board's "50 Made in Singapore Products" (2015) and named Top Influential Brand in Sauces (2018, 2023). Building on this proud legacy, Woh Hup introduces China Flavour Instant Noodles series—a modern innovation inspired by time-honoured regional tastes.The series features three distinct variants that bring authentic Chinese flavours to your table: Dried Shanghai Scallion Oil Noodles (rich and savoury), Dried Sichuan Pepper Noodles (hot and flavourful), and Dried Shanxi Spicy Oil Noodles (aromatic and spicy). Developed for today's health-conscious consumers, these noodles are non-fried, cholesterol-free, and trans fat-free, offering a guilt-free yet flavourful dining experience. Ready in minutes, the series adapts perfectly to Singapore's fast-paced lifestyle without compromising on taste.Now available at major retail outlets across Singapore, the new China Flavour series reaffirms Woh Hup's position as a trusted homegrown brand—one that continues to honour tradition while inspiring modern tastes. Discover these exciting new flavours and explore our full range at wohhupfood.com.Hashtag: #WohHup #HeritageFoods

About Woh Hup

Since 1936, Woh Hup has pioneered the crafting of high-quality Asian sauces, bringing the classic flavours of Asian cuisine to kitchens worldwide. With a legacy of dedication and a passion for delicious food, Woh Hup remains a trusted name in culinary excellence.



Specializing in Asian classic sauces, Woh Hup Food offers a signature range that includes traditional Southeast Asian favourites such as Shiitake Mushroom Vegetarian Oyster Flavoured Sauce, Oyster Sauce, Hainanese Chicken Rice Paste and Dried Chilli Shrimp Instant Noodles. These localized products empower both home cooks and professional chefs to prepare familiar classics or explore new culinary creations with ease.



