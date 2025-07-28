SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 July 2025 - Born from a gap in Singapore’s nightlife and the vision of a 19-year-old entrepreneur, Suntamed Music Festival has grown into Southeast Asia’s first and only Bollywood-centric music festival. Now in its third year, it returns on 23 August 2025 at Sentosa Island with its most inclusive edition yet: a high-energy, culture-driven experience featuring over 30 artists, the launch of a second stage featuring Bolly-House, Afrodesi, and BollyTech sounds.Founder Samrudhi Ekhande imagined the festival not as a party, but a celebration of identity and community where the South Asian diaspora and wider audiences could find connection through music. What started with a team of two has become a youth-led movement aiming to take Desi culture global, beginning in Singapore.“This isn’t just about sound,” says Samrudhi. “It’s about providing a Premium Desi Musical experience, which also helps break away from some of the negative stereotypes that are associated with Indian nightlife.This year’s edition is powered by a strategic collaboration with De Ideaz, one of Singapore’s most established event management agencies. With over 15 years of experience curating large-scale cultural and corporate events across the region. Along with their partnership with Aayam Singapore, one of Singapore’s best consulting firms, known for its strategic consulting and management services.Year 3 of the festival expects 3,000 patrons and features headliners like Aastha Gill, Karan Kanchan, and Aareo. With eyes on the APAC region and beyond, Suntamed is more than a music festival; it's a movement grounded in culture, built by community, and led by a generation ready to redefine global stages.Tickets and more at [https://www.untamed-events.com/] Hashtag: #Suntamed2025 #BollyTech #BollywoodFestival #DesiCulture #SingaporeEvents #SentosaFestival

About Untamed Event

Untamed Events is a youth-led, experiential events company redefining entertainment through musically-rooted, community-driven experiences. Founded in Singapore, the company creates dynamic platforms that celebrate South Asian identity, music, and artistry, starting with its flagship event, The Suntamed Music Festival. With a focus on inclusivity, creativity, and connection, Untamed is building a global stage for Desi culture and beyond.



About Suntamed Music Festival

Suntamed Music Festival is Southeast Asia's first and biggest Bollywood-centric music festival, created to celebrate South Asian music, culture, and community. Founded in Singapore in 2022, it has grown into a vibrant youth-led movement, spotlighting local and international Desi artists. With immersive stages, diverse lineups, and an inclusive atmosphere, Suntamed offers a home away from home where culture meets celebration.