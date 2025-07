Refined upper-upscale brand is tailored for 120–300 key properties in prime urban and resort locations, delivering market-relevant experiences enriched by Dusit’s signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality

Dusit’s ninth hotel brand – Dusit Hotels – is designed to deliver refined, upper-upscale experiences that are market-relevant, locally rooted, and enriched by Thai-inspired gracious hospitality. Now open in Doha, Qatar; Hanoi, Vietnam; and Chengdu, China – with Manila, Philippines set to join in 2026.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 July 2025Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, has expanded its global hospitality portfolio with the official launch of– its ninth hotel brand – designed to deliver tailored upper-upscale experiences that balance brand consistency with the unique needs of each market in strategic city and leisure destinations worldwide.Already introduced at three operating hotels –; and– with another distinctive property,, signed and set to open in 2026, the new brand has already marked its presence in key markets across Asia and the Middle East, laying a strong foundation for future growth.Created in response to the growing demand from hotel owners and developers for distinctive properties that combine international standards with a strong sense of local identity,is positioned to deliver memorable guest experiences rooted in the unique cultural and physical context of each destination – all underpinned by Dusit's signature Thai-inspired gracious hospitality.Defined by a timeless, warm, and welcoming aesthetic, and guided by the tagline "Distinctly Elevated, Perfected by Place," Dusit Hotels are crafted with the soul of each location in mind and designed to offer superior levels of comfort for business and leisure travellers of all generations. Public spaces feature curated art and locally inspired details that enhance the sense of place, while integrated smart technologies enrich the stay experience.With a target range of 120 to 300 keys per property, Dusit Hotels is ideally suited for conversions and purpose-built developments that seek to balance refined comfort and contemporary design with market-relevant facilities, such as destination dining, multi-functional event spaces, and wellness offerings tailored to today's travellers.At each location, Dusit Hotels has demonstrated its ability to deliver refined, upper-upscale experiences rooted in local character and contemporary elegance.Located by Hanoi's West Lake, the 207-keyblends Thai-inspired gracious service with Vietnamese heritage, drawing inspiration from the legacy of Princess Từ Hoa, who famously left the royal court to teach silk weaving to the local people, to offer a unique cultural connection through its design, storytelling, and curated dining experiences.In Chengdu, the 248-keyembraces its natural setting amidst the scenic surrounds of Tianfu Agricultural Expo Park with guided nature-based activities, farm-to-table dining, and sustainability-led programming aligned with Dusit's group-wide sustainability initiative,, all contributing to a guest experience that's both mindful and memorable., meanwhile, with 261 well-appointed guestrooms and suites, plus 96 elegant apartments in the heart of Doha's vibrant West Bay area, has carved a niche in the Qatari capital's competitive hospitality landscape by offering warm, personalised service, a variety of international dining options, and wellness experiences delivered through Dusit's signature Devarana Wellness concept. From in-room rituals to a full-floor spa, the hotel demonstrates how Dusit Hotels can thoughtfully integrate well-being into the guest journey in a way that is meaningful, accessible, and market-relevant.The latest signing under the Dusit Hotels brand –– is set to open in Q4 2026. Occupying the top 10 floors of Primex Tower, a landmark 50-storey mixed-use development in Metro Manila's San Juan City, the 200-key hotel will feature premium facilities, including Benjarong Thai restaurant, an all-day dining restaurant, a rooftop bar, a rooftop swimming pool, and a ballroom with spectacular city views.Together, these properties illustrate the brand's versatility and appeal – bringing Dusit's gracious hospitality and service excellence to life in distinctive ways, guided by a consistent upper-upscale positioning."Our latest brand has been carefully developed to meet the evolving needs of both hotel owners and modern travellers alike," said. "As we continue to reposition the Dusit Thani brand firmly within the luxury segment, Dusit Hotels marks a strategic expansion of our presence in the upper-upscale space, reinforcing our evolution across the lodging spectrum. This new brand allows us to bring our unique Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to a broader range of properties, while giving owners the scope to tailor experiences to their specific markets – all backed by our proven systems, global distribution, and operational excellence. With a strong focus on comfort, character, and locality, each hotel will resonate deeply with domestic and international guests seeking purposeful, memorable stays."Dusit's global portfolio currently comprises 294 properties across 18 countries, including 55 hotels and resorts and 239 luxury villa rentals. The company's nine brands span the lodging spectrum from affordable lifestyle to bespoke luxury. Alongside, the group's other brands include(Wellness Luxury),(Bespoke Luxury),(Character Luxury),(Lifestyle Upscale),(Upper Midscale),(Lifestyle Midscale),(Lifestyle Long Stay), and(Luxury Villa Rentals).Across its portfolio, Dusit has already signed 14 new properties this year and has over 60 in the pipeline, reflecting strong demand for its distinctive hospitality offerings worldwide. Dusit Hotels is expected to continue this momentum, with strong developer interest in key markets."With three Dusit Hotels already in operation and another distinctive property in the pipeline, our newest brand has already resonated strongly with our target market as well as development partners," said. "Reflecting strong demand for this offering, we anticipate signing eight additional Dusit Hotels within the next two years, in key gateway destinations, both cities and resorts. For developers seeking a refined, versatile, and future-ready concept with proven performance and global support, Dusit Hotels presents a compelling opportunity."Hashtag: #dusitinternational

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Dusit Hotels and Resorts