NO.

Store Full Name

Area

Offers and Discounts





Accommodations



1

556 Homestay

Danei

Booking 10% Discount



2

Tsou-Ma-Lai Farm

Danei

Orchid Hall: Weekdays 3000 NTD, Weekends 3800 NTD (For the week of the event only)



3

Yutian Yunhai Villa

Yujing

10% discount on both weekdays and weekends



4

Dingdang Homestay

Yujing

10% discount on weekdays (rounded down); weekend stay at weekday rates.



5

Yunding Scenic B&B

Yujing

From 11/1 to 12/15, check-in and tag the Siraya Go CreCar fan page to enjoy a 5% discount on weekdays and a 10% discount on weekends.



6

Yihai Homestay

Yujing

5% discount on weekdays, 10% discount on weekends.



7

Yujing Old Street B&B (Yujing Homestay)

Yujing

Receive a free scoop of mango ice cream with your stay.



8

Taisugar Liuying Jianshanpi Resort

Liouying

During the event period, present Siraya Go CreCar work pass, contestant badge, or ticket stub to enjoy special rates at the "Jianshanpi Guest House" (not applicable to groups).



Deluxe Double Room: Weekday 3500 NTD, Weekend 4700 NTD (discounted rates)



Deluxe Room for Four: Weekday 4,450 NTD, Weekend 5,900 NTD



9

Lih Chyuan Themed B&B

Baihe

Event week offer: 100 NTD off on site for the bathhouse or rest room; 200 NTD off on site for accommodation.





Gourmet Food



10

Yujing Ice Stack

Yujing

Free scoop of ice cream



11

Yujing A-Ya Mango Ice

Yujing

Buy a mango ice and receive a free scoop of mango ice cream, only for those having ice in the store.



12

Yujing Nice Ice

Yujing

Free scoop of ice cream



13

Yu Mei Mango Ice

Yujing

10% discount



14

Sunny Mango Gelato

Yujing

Free upgrade from a small cup of iced product to a large cup.



15

You Jian Ice Shop

Yujing

Buy a mango ice and receive a free scoop of ice cream.



16

Ai Wen Native Iceland

Yujing

10% discount on a bowl of "Ai Wen Native Mango Ice" or "Mango Iceland."



17

Encountering Fruity Aroma Shops 1 & 2

Yujing

Spend 200 NTD or more and receive a free cup of 100% fresh pure mango juice.



18

Miwango

Yujing

10% discount for any purchase in the store.



19

Yujing Old Street Ice Shop

Yujing

Buy a mango ice and receive a free scoop of mango ice cream, only for those having ice in the store.



20

Yu Tian Ice Shop

Yujing

Free cup of ice cream.



21

Qing Qing Mango Ice Professional Shop

Yujing

Free cup of ice cream.





Play and Fun



22

The Wonderful Tenergy Place

Guantian

Redeem one nice gift.



23

Fruit Farmer's Home

Nansi

5% discount on all purchases in the store. Contestants with a contestant's badge receive a 10% discount.

