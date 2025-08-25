KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd and its subsidiaries will be closed on Sept 1 and Sept 5 this year, in observance of the replacement public holidays for National Day, which falls on Sunday (Aug 31), and Maulidur Rasul, which falls next Friday.

The exchange will resume operations on Sept 2 onwards, as well as Sept 8 onwards, it said in a statement today.

The bourse will also close on Sept 15, which is an additional public holiday in conjunction with Malaysia Day on Sept 16.

It will resume operations on Sept 17.

Bursa Malaysia said the Bursa Gold Dinar primary marketplace and Bursa Suq Al-Sila’ will remain open for trading during the public holidays. — Bernama