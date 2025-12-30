KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 — Genting Bhd’s (Genting) wholly-owned subsidiary, Genting Vista Bhd, today issued an unrated medium-term notes (MTN) programme of RM3.0 billion in nominal value (Series 1) under its RM5 billion unrated MTN programme.

The proceeds raised from the Series 1 MTN issuance will be utilised to redeem the MTN issued by Genting RMTN Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Genting, which were utilised to part finance the acquisition of ordinary shares in Genting Malaysia Bhd pursuant to the takeover offer by Genting.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Genting said the Series 1 notes were issued at par with one to five years tenure and carry an interest rate per annum of three-month Klibor + 1.80 per cent.

Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd and AmInvestment Bank Bhd are the Lead Managers for the Series 1 MTN issuance.

Genting also announced that Genting RMTN has today fully redeemed the aggregate RM3.0 billion nominal value of MTN issued on November 10, 2025, November 20, 2025, November 27, 2025, and December 5, 2025 under its RM10 billion MTN Programme. — Bernama