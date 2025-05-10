KUALA LUMPUR, May 10 — Just in time for Visit Malaysia 2026, TNG Digital wants to enhance the local economy through tourism by enabling international tourists to register for a TNG eWallet account. Previously offered to Singaporeans, TNG Digital is expanding its reach to cover travellers from 9 Asean countries which now includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam.

With the latest development, international tourists can enjoy a fully digital, cashless payment experience throughout their stay in Malaysia. TNG eWallet provides access to over 2 million merchants nationwide and it is also compatible with PayNet’s DuitNow QR which covers 2.5 million touchpoints.

On top of that, the enhancement to allow tourists to use TNG eWallet will also benefit local businesses including hawkers and small vendors, who typically do not accept payment cards.

TNG eWallet benefits for tourists visiting Malaysia. — SoyaCincau pic

With the TNG eWallet, travellers can also enjoy seamless public transport and toll payment experience as they can link the Enhanced TNG card and perform convenient reloads with an NFC-enabled smartphone. The Enhanced TNG Card is sold separately and they are priced from RM10 each.

However, do note that some services such as investment and insurance will not be available for tourists, as they are offered to Malaysian residents only.

How to register TNG eWallet as a tourist in Malaysia?

At the moment, TNG eWallet is open to tourists from Asean countries with an active mobile number from their home country. To get started, download the TNG eWallet app via the Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery.

Countries eligible for TNG eWallet registration in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau pic

During the registration process, just sign up using your existing foreign mobile number and ready your passport with at least 6 months validity for verification. Once registration is completed, you can top up your TNG eWallet balance using your home country-issued credit or debit cards, or through supported global remittance services.

To make registration easier, the verification codes will be sent primarily via WhatsApp. According to TNG Digital, tourists are encouraged to have WhatsApp installed before registering for a new TNG eWallet account. Users are also able to register for their TNG eWallet account before arriving in Malaysia.

TNG eWallet to expand access to cover more nationalities

TNG Digital CEO Alan Ni said, “As travellers ourselves, we understand how important it is to feel confident and connected when exploring a new place. We’ve been supporting Malaysians travelling abroad with offerings like overseas QR payments, Touch ‘n Go eWallet Visa Card, travel eSIMs and travel insurance. Now, we’re proud to offer that same seamless digital journey to international tourists visiting Malaysia. It’s part of our commitment to financial inclusion — and to helping Malaysia grow as a smart, tourist-friendly destination.”

Besides Asean, TNG Digital plans to expand TNG eWallet access to travellers from other regions which include key markets such as China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan and more. It added that the broader expansion will allow more international visitors to enjoy the ease and familiarity of cashless transactions through TNG eWallet which will enhance their travel experience while enforcing Malaysia’s position as a digitally connected, tourist-friendly destination.

To learn more, you can visit the TNG eWallet page for international travellers. — SoyaCincau