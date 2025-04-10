KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — Several Malaysian and Chinese technology firms and academic institutions will collaborate in advancing artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and next-generation digital infrastructure through knowledge and resource sharing.

The partnership was formalised with the exchange of six memoranda of understanding (MoUs), marking a significant step forward in digital cooperation between key industry players and educational institutions from both countries.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said these MoUs will deploy advanced AI and cloud solutions to transform e-commerce platforms, logistics networks, government services and Malaysia’s overall digital infrastructure.

“The exchange of knowledge and resources in digital technology and innovation is crucial for Malaysia’s growth. It will significantly benefit our nation’s digital agenda by enhancing our capabilities, fostering innovation and driving economic progress,” he said in a statement issued in conjunction with the MoU exchange ceremony.

The event was witnessed by Gobind and the Governor of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Lan Tianli.

According to the statement, the six MoUs cover various AI initiatives, including the creation of a sovereign AI cloud infrastructure.

This collaboration between Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Co Ltd and Skyvast Cloud Sdn Bhd will see the use of Huawei’s Ascend Graphic Processing Units, Kunpeng servers, cloud platforms and networking solutions.

Skyvast will take the lead on business development, application use case insights, and go-to-market strategies within Malaysia and Asean markets.

In the area of smart logistics, Huawei Malaysia and Tiong Nam Logistics Solutions Sdn Bhd will integrate AI and cloud technologies into warehousing and supply chain operations.

The statement said Tiong Nam will oversee the design, construction and operations of logistics technology solutions that will be supported by Huawei Malaysia’s cloud infrastructure and AI computing capabilities.

Another MoU involves TOGL Technology Sdn Bhd and Huawei Malaysia, who will develop an AI-powered e-commerce and loyalty platform, combining TOGL’s industry demand insights with Huawei’s AI platform and advanced technological solutions.

Huawei Malaysia also inked a three-way MoU with HeiTech Padu Bhd and MyEG Services Bhd to explore AI-driven digital services for government functions, such as immigration and transportation.

“The remaining two MoUs will see the construction of a China-Asean Spatiotemporal Intelligence Joint Information Technology Laboratory — a collaboration between Guilin University of Electronic Technology and Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah — and an International Cooperation Joint Laboratory of AI between Guangxi Minzu University and Tunku Abdul Rahman University,” it said.

Earlier, Lan and his delegation paid a courtesy call on Gobind and other ministry officials. Their discussions included cooperation and further partnerships in AI, big data, and talent development.

Gobind expressed confidence that this visit would pave the way for deeper friendship and fruitful cooperation between Malaysia and Guangxi.

“Let us work hand in hand to shape a future where AI serves the people, strengthens our economies, and uplifts the region as a whole,” he said.

Such partnerships align with the Madani Government’s agenda to accelerate AI adoption across all sectors en route to transforming Malaysia into a digital nation and a leading tech hub in South-east Asia. — Bernama