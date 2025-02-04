SINGAPORE, Feb 4 — Malaysian lender AMMB Holdings said yesterday that the proposed sale of its Malaysian insurance businesses, jointly owned with MetLife, to Singapore insurer Great Eastern for RM1.12 billion, has been called off.

AMMB said the agreement dated October 2, 2023, in which Great Eastern’s units — Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) and Great Eastern Takaful — were set to acquire AmMetLife Insurance and AmMetLife Takaful, has been terminated.

AMMB said that it, along with MetLife and Great Eastern, mutually agreed to cancel the deal, though the lender did not disclose the rationale behind the termination.

Shares of AMMB were unchanged at RM5.64 at noon break, versus the local benchmark stock index’s 0.3 per cent drop. — Reuters