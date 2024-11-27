KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin has brushed off criticism surrounding her recent title of Biduanita Negara (National Songstress), choosing instead to focus on her artistic journey.

At 45, the acclaimed singer views the award as a pinnacle of her career and remains steadfast in her commitment to elevating the local entertainment industry with her contributions.

“For me, criticism is a normal part of life as a public figure. Even ordinary people face similar situations; there will always be those who are satisfied and those who are not. So, let them say what they want,” said Siti Nurhaliza.

She expressed gratitude for the honour, acknowledging that it comes with significant responsibilities. “Even without the award, I would still strive to do my best,” she told reporters at the Media Appreciation Ceremony and the official launch of her latest single, Sejarah, here yesterday.

On Nov 13, Siti Nurhaliza was conferred the title of Biduanita Negara during the National Arts Awards 2024, making her the third woman to receive this prestigious honour after the late Saloma and the late Datuk Sharifah Aini.

It’s not that she doesn’t value the recognition; the Kesilapanku Keegoanmu singer views awards as secondary to hard work.

Despite receiving the honour, Malaysia’s Queen of Pop, admitted feeling uncomfortable with the title and prefers to be addressed simply as Siti Nurhaliza.

“... Just call me Siti Nurhaliza. The title of Biduanita Negara doesn’t change who I am. I’m still the same Siti Nurhaliza who comes home to prepare milk for my children, cooks, fulfils my duties as a mother, and manages the household. I’m still selling products on TikTok and doing everything that others do because that’s my responsibility.

“Awards are a form of appreciation, and I’m truly grateful for them, but they’ve never been my primary goal as an artiste. My first priority has always been to give my best so that my fans and music lovers can enjoy what I create — that’s what brings me true joy,” she said.

Siti Nurhaliza added that everyone should strive to work hard, continuously improve themselves, and build strong relationships with those who can help advance their careers in order to achieve their dreams and aspirations.

“Everyone has dreams and aspirations, and so do I... I dreamed of performing at the Royal Albert Hall in London, imagined having a concert before turning 20, and envisioned going on tour... and eventually, all those dreams became a reality,” she shared.

For young people or artistes aiming for lofty goals, Siti emphasised that success must be earned through effort. “Never settle or become overly confident; always strive to improve. If there are newer, more talented artistes, there’s no harm in learning from them and collaborating,” she said, adding that she never imagined receiving the Biduanita Negara title.

Biduanita Negara (National Songstress) Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza poses for a picture during the appreciation ceremony and launch of her latest single ‘Sejarah’ at The Roomah Solaris. — Bernama pic

Speaking about her latest single, the Kuala Lipis-born singer shared that Sejarah holds special significance in her nearly three-decade music career.

Even more meaningful, the song was composed by Indonesian music maestro Erwin Gutawa, with lyrics written by his daughter, Gita Gutawa, and features the Czech Symphony Orchestra.

“This song was specially created for me, and its lyrics reflect my journey as an artiste from the beginning until today. I am deeply grateful to Erwin Gutawa for crafting a song that evokes such deep emotions when I perform it.

“The song feels like a reflection of every phase of my artistic journey, with memories flashing by as I sing it,” she said, thanking Aubrey Suwito for assisting with the vocal recording process in Kuala Lumpur.

At the same time, Siti Nurhaliza expressed her desire to stage a large-scale traditional music concert, a decade after her last traditional performance at the ‘Konsert Lentera Timur Dato’ Siti Nurhaliza’ at Istana Budaya in September 2013. — Bernama