PUTRAJAYA, July 29 — Chief statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir has today said that the Department of Statistics Malaysia’s (DOSM) Economic Census 2023 report, published today, showed that the gross output for overall economic sectors has improved by 6.4 per cent annually.

Among a list of contributing sectors, the pet care sector grew by 25 per cent by 2022.

Three categories under this sector are pet care services, sales of pets and veterinary services. Selangor and Kuala Lumpur were highest contributors for the pet care services.

The value of pet care services sector arrived at an RM38.5 million output value, sales of pets output value at RM699.4 million and veterinary services output value at RM219.7 million.

Next to pet care services, grab-and-go meals have also contributed to the country’s economy recording 4,593 outlets by 2022.

Two types of grab-and-go meals most popular among Malaysians are fast food and food trucks and vending machines.

The output value for fast food and food truck arrived at RM15.6 billion, while vending machines at RM76.4 million.

Senior care centres saw a growth increase by 4.7 per cent while life insurance sales rose by 5.3 per cent in the last seven years.

Net claims incurred for medical and health rose from RM139 million in 2015 to RM569 million in 2022.

The highest states contributing to senior care economy are Selangor and Johor.

The census report also found that Selangor recorded the highest number of all-in-on cleaning and dry-cleaning centres, followed by Johor.

This sector reached an output value of RM0.9 billion.

The cafe culture is also something worth highlighting whereby it is seen as reactivating the warung kopi.

States with the highest growth for this sector are Selangor and Kuala Lumpur, with an output value of RM1 billion and RM1.6 billion respectively.

Homestays continue to see a boom with a rise of 79.3 per cent growth in the last seven years.

Two states with highest contribution to the homestay economy are Johor and Pahang, recording destination tourists services spending of RM60 billion as of 2022.

Under the urban lifestyle category, home packers or popularly known as movers’ service, saw a rise in output value of RM29.2 billion as of 2022.

Two for the highest contributing states are Selangor and Johor.

The digital lifestyle sector which includes digital automation, retail and online marketplaces continues to see a rise in 2022.

Digitisation is seen as driving telecommunication and ICT equipment sales services in Malaysia by recording value added RM117.9 billion and an annual growth of 8.5 per cent.